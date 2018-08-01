Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge July 20-26:
70802
Combustible/flammable gas/liquid condition, other
500 block of South I-110. July 26.
Cooking fire, confined to container
800 block of Violet Street. Property loss: $500. Unintentional. July 23.
Hazardous condition, other
100 block of South River Road. July 23.
70806
Building fire
6100 block of Florida Boulevard. Property loss: $250,000. Contents loss: $100,000. Cause under investigation. July 25.
Outside storage fire
3700 block of Claycut Road. Property loss: $1,000. Contents loss: $100. Unintentional. July 26.
Passenger vehicle fire
1200 block of North Foster Drive. Property loss: $14,000. Unintentional. July 21.
Power line down
6400 block of Clinton Circle. July 24.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
12100 block of Gibbens Road. July 20.
6100 block of Monarch Avenue. July 22.