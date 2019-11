With toys donated to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital are, seated, Our Lady of Mercy students Samantha Piland, left, and Matthew Monsour. Behind them, from left, are the Rev. Cleo Milano, pastor of Our Lady of Mercy; Laurie Schulenberg, vice president of patient care services for Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital; Chris Porche, Brooke Johnson and Allyson LaBorde, of Our Lady of Mercy School; and Dr. Trey Dunbar, president of Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health.