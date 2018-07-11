Episcopal School of Baton Rouge recently hosted a weeklong Responsive Classroom training session for teachers from local schools and across the country.
Participating teachers from Episcopal included Mary-Kathryn Vey, Erin Dufour, Jenny Heroman Koenig, Katie Davis, Renee Lewis, Liz Crawford, Cory Lemoine, Caroline Hagan, Sara Henderson and Eric DiMari.
Responsive Classroom “is a way of teaching that creates a safe, challenging and joyful classroom and schoolwide climate for all students,” according to the Center for Responsive Schools. Episcopal has used Responsive Classroom for more than 10 years.
University of Virginia researchers conducted a 2008-11 study that found Responsive Classroom is a predictor of gains in student math and reading achievement, according to a news release. The study also discovered the approach produces a more emotionally supportive and organized classroom.