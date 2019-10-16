Hairspray Jr. coming to Independence Park
Independence Park Theatre will present "Hairspray, Jr." Oct. 18-20 at Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd., Baton Rouge, with performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids at (225) 216-0660 and theparktheatre.com.
"Hairspray, Jr." is a family-friendly musical piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs. Adapted from the Broadway production that won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, "Hairspray, Jr." will celebrate the diversity of young people and bring audiences to their feet with its positive message and uproarious sense of humor.
Attic Treasurers and Collectibles
Experts will evaluate collectibles, antiques and other treasures during the free Attic Treasures & Collectibles event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
There is a limit of three items per person at the event. Library staff will be available to demonstrate the use of the P4A Antiques Reference Database, frequently used by experts on "Antiques Roadshow" and available in-house and remotely to all patrons with an East Baton Rouge Parish Library card.
For more information about Attic Treasures & Collectibles, call (225) 231-3740. For information about library resources dealing with antiques and collectibles, visit https://ebrpl.libguides.com/antiques.
Spanish Town Walking tour
The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., will conduct a Spanish Town Walking Tour from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 19 led by curator Joey David beginning in the museum lobby. Patrons are advised to dress comfortably. The cost is $10. (225) 342-5428, louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
Join BREC for Great Pumpkin Paddle
BREC Outdoor Adventure invites you and your friends to paddle away at their Pumpkin Paddle Parade from from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Milford Wampold Memorial Park.
Get into the Halloween spirit with a competition of "float" decorating. Participants can design and decorate a canoe, kayak or paddleboard in Halloween decor and then parade in front of our judges for their chance to win fabulous prizes. Don't have a kayak or paddleboard? No problem. Participants can rent kayaks and paddleboard from BREC's Outdoor Adventure crew for just $10 to join in the spooky spectacular fun! This event is proudly sponsored by Subaru and Paddle BR.
For more information, email outdooradventure@brec.org or call BREC's Outdoor Adventure team at (225) 272-9200.