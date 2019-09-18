Niles Babin, a sophomore at University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge, finished second in the math competition at the national Beta Club convention in June in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Babin placed at the Louisiana State Beta Club Convention in February to earn his spot in the national competition. Babin also had the opportunity to elect national Beta student officers during the convention's general session, meet other Beta Club members from across the country and explore Oklahoma City while attending the convention.
More than 21,000 Beta Club members from both junior and senior level chapters from across the U.S. attended the conference.