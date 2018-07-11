Alyssa Sharbaugh, a 2018 graduate of The Dunham School, has been named a 2018 National Merit Scholar. She is one of 3,500 National Merit Scholarship winners nationwide this year.
Including the National Merit Scholarship, Alyssa has received $836,900 in collegiate scholarship offers. She has chosen to attend LSU as a biology major, preparing for a veterinary medicine career.
“I love animals and want to have a job that lets me help them,” she said.
Alyssa attended The Dunham School from grades three to 12, graduating with a 4.306 GPA. She also was a 2017 Advanced Placement Scholar and a member of the National Honor Society.
Her parents are Kyle and Elona Sharbaugh.