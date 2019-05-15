Exceptional athletes and coaches at St. Michael the Archangel High School in Baton Rouge will be added to the school's Warrior Wall of Honor during an awards dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Drusilla Seafood, 3482 Drusilla Lane, Baton Rouge. The honorees are:
- Elmo Fernandez, boys basketball
- Tami McClure, girls basketball
- Jason Fernandez ’99, basketball and track and field
- Chad Davis ’05, football, baseball, track and basketball.
Tickets are $50 at https://forms.diamondmindinc.com/smhsbr/awardsdinner2019.
Elmo Fernandez recently retired from coaching after a 36-year career, including 16 years as head coach for the Warrior boys basketball team; he remains the athletic director at Woodlawn High School.
During his time coaching, Fernandez secured 611 career wins, including six district championships, five quarterfinal appearances and 24 state playoff appearances. He was named Metro Coach of the Year in 2003 and District Coach of the Year six times throughout his career. Fernandez was also inducted into the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School Hall of Fame in 2013. He is currently on the board of directors for the basketball coaches association.
Fernandez is married to the former Deborah Simmons and has two children: Jason 38, who is also a Wall of Honor recipient, and Rheagan, 33. They are members of St. Jean Vianney church.
Tami Reynolds McClure served the Warrior girls basketball team as head coach from 2001 to 2016. After her time as a collegiate basketball player at New Hampshire College, McClure learned how to share her skills through the art of coaching.
During her 15 years as a Warrior coach, her record was 462-175 and included two state titles and 13 district championships. She is a two-time all-star coach and two-time Louisiana Coach of the Year. She also earned the titles of All-Metro Coach twice and District Coach of the Year numerous times.
McClure is married to Darren McClure and has a 5-year-old son, Nash. She is now the girls head basketball coach for Zachary High School.
Jason Fernandez, a 1999 Warrior graduate, earned numerous accolades as a basketball and track and field athlete during his time in high school.
In track, Fernandez is a district champion in the 800-meter relay and a two-time state champion in the 1,600-meter relay. As a Warrior basketball player, he led the team in three-pointers and scoring during all four of his years on the team. He was also a four-time first-team All-District pick, two-time All-Metro player and two-time All-State player.
Fernandez went on to play basketball at the collegiate level as point guard for the Naval Academy, where he served as team captain his senior year. After graduating and receiving his degree in economics, he became a naval officer for 12 years, embarking on multiple tours in the Middle East during his service.
Today, Jason and his wife, Jessica, own three CrossFit gyms and travel the world teaching CrossFit.
Chad Davis, a 2005 Warrior graduate, participated in football, baseball, track and basketball during high school. He was an All-District baseball and football player, recipient of the Warrior Tradition Award and a Wendy’s All-American nominee. He also competed in multiple Louisiana All-Star games and was voted “Most Athletic” by his classmates during his senior year.
Davis went on to play football for McNeese State University, winning three conference championships during his time there and earning his master’s degree in exercise science. After college, Davis returned to his roots as a teacher and coach for St. Michael High School.
Today, Davis is the offensive coordinator and a teacher at Sam Houston High School in Lake Charles. He is married to Alysia Davis and has two children.