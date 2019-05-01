Expectant mothers and their families will have an opportunity to tour the Woman's Hospital maternity unit, attend seminars and speak with merchants catering to growing families during a Baby Grand event from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the hospital, 100 Woman's Way.

Free classes being offered include:

  • 9 a.m., natural labor, and relieving the discomforts of pregnancy.
  • 9:45 a.m., breastfeeding, and baby care for fathers
  • 10:30 a.m., Babies and pets, and caring for a sick baby
  • 11:15 a.m., baby's first days at home.
  • Noon, car seat safety, and caring for a sick baby. 

