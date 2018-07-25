Twenty-six Dunham students have been nationally recognized as 2018 Advanced Placement Scholars by the College Board based on their outstanding performances on Advanced Placement exams.
In May, 78 Dunham students sat for 140 AP exams, with 80 percent earning a score of 3 or higher, making them eligible to receive college credit, upper-level placement, or both. The average score of all tests taken by Dunham students was 3.46. The national average is 2.87.
Receiving the academic distinctions for their AP achievements are seniors Parker Harris, AP Scholar with Distinction; Ireland Coates, Kathryn Dunphy, and Luke Russell, AP Scholar with Honor; and Conner Bown, Maggie Coast, Emma Davis, Caroline Enos, Arrington Holmes, Reed Landry, Brian Lewis, Eric Ponder, Anushka Singh and Jessica Williams, AP Scholar.
Twelve graduates from the Dunham Class of 2018 were also recognized on three levels for their AP achievements. Honored at AP Scholars of Distinction were Kathleen Elofson, LSU Honors College; Caroline Landreneau, Baylor University; Eleanor McFeaters, LSU; Harshi Rachamallu, Tulane University; Ana Rodriguez, University of Notre Dame; Anna Claire Saffell, Auburn University; and Savannah Tanguis, LSU; AP Scholar with Distinction;
Noah Fair, LSU, eared the AP Scholar with Honornod and named as AP Scholars were Hannah Barrow, Washington & Lee; Lily Erwin, Mississippi College; Emma Hays, LSU; and Zili Wang, LSU.
“Our students’ strong performance on these AP exams reflects the quality of our teaching and the growth of our AP program,” says Upper School Director Amanda McIlwain. “These scores send a strong signal to college admissions officers that our students are well prepared for success in their undergraduate programs.”
Created by the College Board in 1955, the AP program is recognized as a standard of excellence in education, a news release said. Dunham has had 77 students named as AP Scholars since 2014.