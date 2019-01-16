Report is based on Baton Rouge crime incidents handled by the Baton Rouge Police Department, including burglaries (vehicle, residential and nonresidential), robberies (individual and business), auto theft, homicides and rapes for Jan. 4-10:
District 1
ASSAULT
2600 block of Linwood Avenue; 8:51 p.m., Jan. 4.
900 block of North Donmoor Avenue; 4:36 p.m., Jan. 5.
3000 block of Seneca Street; 7:40 p.m., Jan. 5.
1700 block of Dallas Drive; 1:10 p.m., Jan. 7.
2000 block of Lobdell Boulevard; 8:10 a.m., Jan. 7.
2900 block of Newton Street; 7:20 a.m., Jan. 9.
BATTERY
1300 block of North 35th Street; 10:45 p.m., Jan. 5.
900 block of North Donmoor Avenue; 4:36 p.m., Jan. 5.
3000 block of Seneca Street; 7:40 p.m., Jan. 5.
6600 block of Harry Drive; 8:30 a.m., Jan. 6.
3100 block of Jefferson Avenue; 3:38 p.m., Jan. 6.
2700 block of Seneca Street; 9 a.m., Jan. 6.
2000 block of Lobdell Boulevard; 8:10 a.m., Jan. 7.
1600 block of North 35th Street; 9:50 a.m., Jan. 9.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY
2900 block of Midway Avenue; 5:02 p.m., Jan. 4.
2500 block of Washington Avenue; 4:07 a.m., Jan. 5.
1900 block of Dallas Drive; 3 p.m., Jan. 6.
4000 block of Monroe Avenue; 1:52 p.m., Jan. 6.
1800 block of North Ardenwood Drive; 5 p.m., Jan. 7.
2000 block of Chestnut Street; 8:25 p.m., Jan. 8.
FIREARM
1100 block of North 38th Street; 1:47 p.m., Jan. 4.
4200 block of Billops Street; 3:54 p.m., Jan. 4.
1700 block of North 48th Street; 8:52 p.m., Jan. 5.
2500 block of Washington Avenue; 4:07 a.m., Jan. 5.
1600 block of North 37th Street; 9:50 a.m., Jan. 6.
1200 block of North 43rd Street; 8:50 a.m., Jan. 7.
HOMICIDE*
2500 block of Washington Avenue; 4:07 a.m., Jan. 5.
INDIVIDUAL ROBBERY
6600 block of Harry Drive; 8:30 a.m., Jan. 6.
NARCOTICS
1500 block of North 49th Street; 10:58 p.m., Jan. 5.
1300 block of North 38th Street; 11 p.m., Jan. 9.
NON-RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY
1600 block of North 37th Street; 9:50 a.m., Jan. 6.
1500 block of Florida Street; 2:50 a.m., Jan. 6.
6600 block of Harry Drive; 8:30 a.m., Jan. 6.
400 block of North Acadian Thruway; 2:50 a.m., Jan. 9.
OTHER
600 block of North Ardenwood Drive; 5:26 a.m., Jan. 4.
1500 block of North 49th Street; 10:58 p.m., Jan. 5.
6200 block of Blackberry Street; 4:57 p.m., Jan. 5.
5600 block of Jackson Avenue; 12:48 a.m., Jan. 5.
2500 block of Washington Avenue; 4:07 a.m., Jan. 5.
1100 block of North Ardenwood Drive; 6:57 p.m., Jan. 6.
5600 block of Hermitage Drive; 2:20 p.m., Jan. 6.
1700 block of Dallas Drive; 1:10 p.m., Jan. 7.
2800 block of Choctaw Drive; 7:07 a.m., Jan. 8.
4500 block of Choctaw Drive; 6:56 p.m., Jan. 9.
RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY
2600 block of Linwood Avenue; 8:51 p.m., Jan. 4.
4700 block of Jackson Avenue; 2 p.m., Jan. 5.
THEFT
2300 block of Florida Street; 8 p.m., Jan. 4.
400 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue; 12:11 p.m., Jan. 4.
8000 block of Airline Highway; 9:58 p.m., Jan. 5.
1200 block of North Ardenwood Drive; 12:45 a.m., Jan. 5.
2900 block of Fairfields Avenue; 12 p.m., Jan. 5.
7100 block of Greenwell Springs Road; 8:40 p.m., Jan. 5.
1100 block of North Ardenwood Drive; 6:57 p.m., Jan. 6.
3400 block of Fairfields Avenue; 11:21 a.m., Jan. 6.
2000 block of Lobdell Boulevard; 12:56 p.m., Jan. 6.
1500 block of North Foster Drive; 8:55 a.m., Jan. 8.
2600 block of Jackson Avenue; 10:30 p.m., Jan. 8.
3300 block of Florida Street; 5:30 a.m., Jan. 9.
VEHICLE BURGLARY
8200 block of Harry Drive; 2:45 a.m., Jan. 4.
800 block of North 6th Street; 1:50 p.m., Jan. 5.
400 block of North Acadian Thruway; 11:30 p.m., Jan. 5.
2100 block of Bateman Circle; 2 p.m., Jan. 6.
4700 block of Adams Avenue; 9 p.m., Jan. 8.
2000 block of Martin Avenue; 9 p.m., Jan. 8.
4100 block of O'dell Street; 8 p.m., Jan. 8.
District 2
ASSAULT
900 block of East Harrison Street; 11:07 p.m., Jan. 5.
2800 block of Valley Street; 11:17 a.m., Jan. 10.
BATTERY
600 block of St. Joseph Street; 6:10 a.m., Jan. 5.
2500 block of Valley Street; 4:04 p.m., Jan. 8.
9200 block of West Chanadia Drive; 10:01 a.m., Jan. 9.
BUSINESS ROBBERY
9400 block of Corsica Avenue; 4:06 a.m., Jan. 5.
600 block of St. Joseph Street; 6:10 a.m., Jan. 5.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY
500 block of Lee Drive; 11 p.m., Jan. 4.
200 block of Steele Boulevard; 11:26 p.m., Jan. 4.
4700 block of Earl Gros Avenue; 12:48 p.m., Jan. 5.
5100 block of Highland Road; 6:26 p.m., Jan. 5.
200 block of St. Rose Avenue; 7:11 a.m., Jan. 5.
1100 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard; 1:51 a.m., Jan. 6.
5100 block of Highland Road; 9:52 p.m., Jan. 6.
3000 block of South River Road; 1:07 p.m., Jan. 6.
3100 block of Old Forge Drive; 4 p.m., Jan. 8.
2900 block of College Drive; 3:03 a.m., Jan. 9.
3700 block of Government Street; 4:28 a.m., Jan. 9.
2800 block of Valley Street; 11:17 a.m., Jan. 10.
FIREARM
2200 block of College Drive; 8:25 p.m., Jan. 4.
4700 block of Earl Gros Avenue; 12:48 p.m., Jan. 5.
2000 block of Nebraska Street; 11:17 p.m., Jan. 8.
4400 block of Alvin Dark Avenue; 3:48 p.m., Jan. 9.
NARCOTICS
2000 block of River Road; 11:28 a.m., Jan. 4.
100 block of West Ardenwood Drive; 4:32 p.m., Jan. 7.
1100 block of East Washington Street; 3 p.m., Jan. 7.
2200 block of Florida Boulevard; 1:35 p.m., Jan. 9.
2700 block of Florida Street; 6:30 p.m., Jan. 9.
1000 block of West Lee Drive; 10:52 p.m., Jan. 9.
NON-RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY
6300 block of Florida Boulevard; 3:27 p.m., Jan. 4.
1100 block of North Boulevard; 12 p.m., Jan. 4.
500 block of Eddie Robinson Sr Drive; 2:30 a.m., Jan. 5.
1800 block of Oleander Street; 1 p.m., Jan. 5.
100 block of West Ardenwood Drive; 4:32 p.m., Jan. 7.
1600 block of Convention Street; 8 p.m., Jan. 7.
900 block of Finchley Court; 12:52 p.m., Jan. 8.
3100 block of Old Forge Drive; 4 p.m., Jan. 8.
4700 block of Florida Boulevard; 12 a.m., Jan. 9.
NUISANCE
100 block of Third Street; 8:38 p.m., Jan. 4.
300 block of West Drive; 4:27 p.m., Jan. 4.
OTHER
100 block of Third Street; 8:38 p.m., Jan. 4.
4600 block of Bennington Avenue; 11:07 p.m., Jan. 4.
5000 block of Nicholson Drive; 6:51 a.m., Jan. 4.
2000 block of River Road; 11:28 a.m., Jan. 4.
2900 block of College Drive; 11:30 a.m., Jan. 6.
5000 block of Nicholson Drive; 8:20 p.m., Jan. 6.
3000 block of South River Road; 3:09 a.m., Jan. 7.
900 block of Stanford Avenue; 9:49 a.m., Jan. 7.
1200 block of South 15th Street; 10:35 a.m., Jan. 8.
3000 block of Claycut Avenue; 8:06 p.m., Jan. 8.
900 block of Finchley Court; 12:52 p.m., Jan. 8.
800 block of Marcellious Lane; 11:11 p.m., Jan. 8.
1400 block of Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive; 2:40 p.m., Jan. 9.
1000 block of West Lee Drive; 10:52 p.m., Jan. 9.
400 block of North Interstate-110; 6:20 a.m., Jan. 9.
RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY
600 block of St. Joseph Street; 6:10 a.m., Jan. 5.
300 block of Margaret Street; 10:46 p.m., Jan. 9.
THEFT
100 block of North 26th Street; 2 a.m., Jan. 4.
3600 block of Government Street; 7:30 p.m., Jan. 4.
5100 block of Highland Road; 12:08 a.m., Jan. 4.
3100 block of Highland Road; 5:26 p.m., Jan. 4.
2900 block of Highland Road; 10:25 p.m., Jan. 4.
10700 block of North Mall Drive; 1:59 p.m., Jan. 4.
1700 block of Mary Lou Drive; 2:41 p.m., Jan. 4.
600 block of South River Road; 7 a.m., Jan. 4.
4300 block of Burbank Drive; 12:20 a.m., Jan. 5.
900 block of Ben Hur Road; 11:53 a.m., Jan. 6.
100 block of South Foster Drive; 2:50 p.m., Jan. 6.
4700 block of Highland Road; 1 p.m., Jan. 7.
1600 block of Nicholson Drive; 2:44 p.m., Jan. 7.
1100 block of River Road South Drive; 11:20 a.m., Jan. 7.
200 block of South Ardenwood Drive; 5:30 p.m., Jan. 8.
900 block of Finchley Court; 12:52 p.m., Jan. 8.
10600 block of North Mall Drive; 11:16 a.m., Jan. 8.
10700 block of North Mall Drive; 11:59 a.m., Jan. 8.
3100 block of Nicholson Drive; 2:04 p.m., Jan. 8.
1900 block of Brightside Drive; 1:09 a.m., Jan. 9.
2900 block of College Drive; 3:03 a.m., Jan. 9.
3100 block of College Drive; 11:35 a.m., Jan. 9.
4200 block of Ferrett Street; 2:22 a.m., Jan. 9.
3100 block of Government Street; 10:05 a.m., Jan. 9.
1300 block of Jim Taylor Drive; 10:02 p.m., Jan. 9.
500 block of West Lee Drive; 8:47 a.m., Jan. 9.
1000 block of South Foster Drive; 6:33 a.m., Jan. 10.
2200 block of Highland Road; 8:09 a.m., Jan. 10.
7500 block of St. Edmund Court; 11:03 a.m., Jan. 10.
VEHICLE BURGLARY
1400 block of Brightside Drive; 7 a.m., Jan. 4.
5500 block of Hilton Avenue; 4:20 a.m., Jan. 4.
5000 block of Nicholson Drive; 6:51 a.m., Jan. 4.
5000 block of Hennessy Boulevard; 6 a.m., Jan. 6.
200 block of South Ardenwood Drive; 5:30 p.m., Jan. 8.
700 block of Ben Hur Road; 7 p.m., Jan. 8.
30 block of Colleen Court; 6 p.m., Jan. 9.
4900 block of Constitution Avenue; 8:52 p.m., Jan. 9.
1300 block of Florida Street; 1 a.m., Jan. 10.
VICE
900 block of East Harrison Street; 11:07 p.m., Jan. 5.
District 3
FIREARM
12300 block of Shay Avenue; 12 p.m., Jan. 7.
THEFT
9600 block of Airline Highway; 5:13 p.m., Jan. 4.
*Includes attempted homicides