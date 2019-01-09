Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge is accepting applications through Feb. 28 for its homeownership program. Applications are available at habitatbrla.org; at the Habitat office at 6554 Florida Blvd., Suite 200, Baton Rouge; and at the Baton Rouge ReStore locations at 10300 Perkins Road and 4301 Airline Highway.
For information about the application process, requirements for the program and income requirements (based on family size), call (225) 927-6651.
Habitat for Humanity works with prospective homeowner partners through its 255 required "sweat equity" hours and their path to an affordable mortgage. Families/individuals are selected based on need, ability to pay a monthly mortgage, willingness to partner and Louisiana residency.