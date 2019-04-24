As part of National Volunteer Week, Our Lady of the Lake recognized 181 volunteers for their commitment to service.
Volunteers from a variety of programs across the hospital served more than 10,000 hours in 2018 at Our Lady of the Lake, helping to provide exceptional care to patients and their families.
At an annual luncheon, volunteers were honored for their hours served and their years of service as of 2018.
The Joyfulness of Spirit award went to D’Autrey Ware and Jeff Darvill.
The volunteer with the most years of service is Claudia Arman, with 24 years.
The volunteer who serviced the most hours in 2018 is June Crump, with 1,141 hours.
Other volunteers with more than 250 hours of service in 2018 are Michael Cullen, 632 hours; Antonio Carrillo, 581 hours; John Plauche, 476 hours; Shirley Maryland, 438 hours; and Melba Weiss, 343 hours.
Tonia Okpalobi was recognized for 10 years of volunteer service. Recognized for five years of volunteer service were Michael Cullen, June Crump, Melba Weiss, Patricia Taber and Elaine Simmons.
To learn about volunteer opportunities at Our Lady of the Lake, visit www.ololrmc.com/volunteer.