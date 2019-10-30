Art Gone Wild contest accepting entries
BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo is accepting submissions through Nov. 29 for its Art Gone Wild art contest. Artists of all ages and experience levels are invited to paint or draw the zoo animals that inspire them most and submit their work for judging by visitors Dec. 13 and 14 during the ZooLights event.
Entries for Art Gone Wild are free, but submissions are limited to one per person. Artwork entered must be two-dimensional and drawn or painted entirely by hand. Submission categories are:
- Alligator, children up to second grade
- Eagle, children in grades three through six
- Giraffe, children in grades seven through 12
- Tiger, all adults.
Submissions can be dropped off at the zoo, 3601 Thomas Road, or at BREC, 6201 Florida Blvd.
For full Art Gone Wild details, visit brzoo.org/events/special/art-gone-wild.
Irish Club celebrates first day of November
The Baton Rouge Irish Club will celebrate Samhain, or the first day of November, on Nov. 1 with “The Music and The Fire” at the Bogan Firehouse Museum, 427 Laurel St. Admission is $10, which includes food, open bar and entertainment. Kilts and costumes are encouraged. Visit bririshclub.com.
Perkins Rowe Arts Festival 10th anniversary
The Perkins Rowe Arts Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary with music, dancing, artists and makers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 2 and noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 3. Visit perkinsrowe.com.
Tickets on sale for musical
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's musical, "A Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder," opening Nov. 1 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $31; $20 for students. Call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
Attic Treasurers and Collectibles
Experts will evaluate collectibles, antiques and other treasures during the free Attic Treasures & Collectibles event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
There is a limit of three items per person at the event. Library staff will be available to demonstrate the use of the P4A Antiques Reference Database, frequently used by experts on "Antiques Roadshow" and available in-house and remotely to all patrons with an East Baton Rouge Parish Library card.
For more information about Attic Treasures & Collectibles, call (225) 231-3740. For information about library resources dealing with antiques and collectibles, visit https://ebrpl.libguides.com/antiques.