The mini maids of the homecoming court at The Church Academy Baton Rouge are, front row from left, Emerson Heard, Brooklyn Banks, Aubree Jackson, Madelyn Williams, Gracie Johnson, Dara Flowers, Ava Viger, Amerah Bridges, Camryn Titus, Maddie Fontenot and Melanie Williams. Lillian Wilson and Ava Allen are also mini maids. In the second row are junior maids Madison Goodson, Caroline Martin, Lauren Geary, Kendahl David, Faith Meyer and Sydney Hertzog. In the third row are high school maids Katelyn Robertson, Altoris Jordan, Conner Overstreet, AnnMarie Brumley, Jaelah Lolis, Angel Batash, Ashlyn Shelton, Casey Jones, Makenna Shepard and Jada Thomas. In the fourth row are high school maids Travon Sellers, Christian Pulliam, C.J. Simon, Malik Kelly, Nehemiah Johnson, Christian Williams, Michael Kennedy and Trent Abbott.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Students from prekindergarten through 12th grade are included in the homecoming court at The Church Academy Baton Rouge. 

Students from prekindergarten through fifth grade are minimaids; students in grades six through eight are junior maids; and students in grades nine through 12 are high school maids.

The high school maids will be honored at the homecoming game against Episcopal at 7 p.m. Oct. 5; the queen will be crowned at halftime. The school's homecoming parade will be at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15 on the campus of The Church Academy Baton Rouge, 2037 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.

