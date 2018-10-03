Students from prekindergarten through 12th grade are included in the homecoming court at The Church Academy Baton Rouge.
Students from prekindergarten through fifth grade are minimaids; students in grades six through eight are junior maids; and students in grades nine through 12 are high school maids.
The high school maids will be honored at the homecoming game against Episcopal at 7 p.m. Oct. 5; the queen will be crowned at halftime. The school's homecoming parade will be at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15 on the campus of The Church Academy Baton Rouge, 2037 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.