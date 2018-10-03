The mini maids of the homecoming court at The Church Academy Baton Rouge are, front row from left, Emerson Heard, Brooklyn Banks, Aubree Jackson, Madelyn Williams, Gracie Johnson, Dara Flowers, Ava Viger, Amerah Bridges, Camryn Titus, Maddie Fontenot and Melanie Williams. Lillian Wilson and Ava Allen are also mini maids. In the second row are junior maids Madison Goodson, Caroline Martin, Lauren Geary, Kendahl David, Faith Meyer and Sydney Hertzog. In the third row are high school maids Katelyn Robertson, Altoris Jordan, Conner Overstreet, AnnMarie Brumley, Jaelah Lolis, Angel Batash, Ashlyn Shelton, Casey Jones, Makenna Shepard and Jada Thomas. In the fourth row are high school maids Travon Sellers, Christian Pulliam, C.J. Simon, Malik Kelly, Nehemiah Johnson, Christian Williams, Michael Kennedy and Trent Abbott.