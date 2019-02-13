As he nears graduation, Dylan Britt, a senior at St. Michael the Archangel High School in Baton Rouge, is looking forward to taking further steps toward developing his photography hobby into a career.
Britt discovered his calling in photography two years ago upon accepting a creative and design internship with his youth group through Bethany Church. He is responsible for training new interns on cameras and in photography. “I have mostly gained experience from the opportunities presented to me,” he said. “Plus, I spend at least a few hours each week watching videos about professional and successful photographers, and experimenting with my own style.”
Britt plans to attend Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and major in graphic design with a minor in business. His ultimate goal is to own a private photography studio.
Meanwhile, as his senior year winds down, Britt is learning about the business side of owning a company and providing a freelance photography service.