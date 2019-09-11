The Louisiana Academy of Family Physicians has honored Dr. Wayne Gravois as its 2019 family physician of the year. He learned of the recognition Aug. 3 during an awards ceremony in New Orleans.
The award recognizes Dr. Gravois' years of service to his patients, his dedication to family medicine and his contributions to developing and improving the profession for future physicians and their patients.
Gravois, a native of New Orleans, earned his medical degree from the LSU Medical Center in New Orleans and completed his residency training in family practice at Earl K. Long Hospital in Baton Rouge. He is a member of the faculty of the Baton Rouge General family medicine residency program. He is also a clinical assistant professor of family and community medicine in the Tulane Medical Center department of family and community medicine.
Gravois is a past president of the Louisiana Academy of Family Physicians, and is currently secretary of the LAFP Foundation. He is a member of the St. John the Baptist Knights of Columbus and is involved with other local community activities, including Zachary High School annual sport physicals. He and his wife, Cherie Gravois, have one daughter and three grandchildren.