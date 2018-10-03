Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Sept. 21-27:
COMMERCIAL: ADDITION
Airline Highway 7811: $58,000, Owner: Sal Saeed. Total square footage: 2,512. Addition to existing 2,829-square-foot tire installation shop, to create business. Issued Sept. 21.
Renoir Avenue 6859: $75,000, Owner: Lewis Dill. Total square footage: 3,035. New construction of addition to increase height of existing 4,543-square-foot building for storage facility for fireproof pipe insulation. Scope of work includes foundation work, framing, electrical and Exterior 1-horr rated wall (verifying existing and extending vertical with addition). Issued Sept. 21.
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard 640: $180,000, Owner: Jason Eisenberg. Total square footage: 3,000. Complete interior to create lease space F in building 2 of 3,000 square feet for a new Assembly-2 restaurant with seating for 67 persons. Issued Sept. 27.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Bankers Avenue 5641: $1,000,000, Owner: Ty Carlos. Total square footage: 3,220. New construction of business office building — second building on site — and existing parking. Issued Sept. 25.
Hooper Road 4760: $1,100,000, Owner: Danny Harper. Total square footage: 4,333. New construction of building for restaurant use and parking/site work to serve. Issued Sept. 26.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Airline Highway 5035: $9,800, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 5,000. Renovation to create Suite 102 of 1,250 square footage for future unknown tenant by constructing a 1-hour demising wall to separate from previously combined mercantile suites 102 and 103. Issued Sept. 26.
Bluebonnet Boulevard 6401: $140,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,608. Interior renovation to lease space 1052 for retail clothing sales. Issued Sept. 25.
Coursey Boulevard 13686: $350,000, Owner: Jerry Himmel. Total square footage: 5,005. Change of Use (Previously A2 to B) and renovation of existing building, extending the porch area 204 square footage and existing parking to remain. Issued Sept. 25.
Jefferson Highway 672: $30,000, Owner: David Sabin. Total square footage: 2,017. Renovation of building for restaurant use. Seating for 49 persons. Issued Sept. 25.
Plank Road 9696: $750,000, Owner: Stanley Ellington. Total square footage: 4,000. Interior renovation to existing production facility for continued same Factory Ind. Existing concrete and floor drains will be removed and replaced. Scope work also includes structural work for new transformer supports and chiller platform, as well as associated electrical and mechanical for production modifications. Issued Sept. 27.
Scenic Highway 2200: $10,000, Owner: Mohamad Askari. Total square footage: 1,884. Renovations to existing building and addition of 64-square-foot restroom for a used car business office. Apparently needs new water line to connect building to existing meter, new sewer wye to connect building to city sewer. Issued Sept. 21.
Sherwood Common Boulevard 4607: $50,000, Owner: Richard Hedley. Total square footage not listed. Damage repairs for existing dental office from vehicle collision to front of building. Scope of work includes replacing portion of exterior stud walls and brick siding, interior electrical receptacles and lighting. Issued Sept. 24.
West Roosevelt Street 206: $60,000, Owner: Oscar J. Pedescleaux. Total square footage: 625. Fire damage renovation of apartment Unit 2. Scope of work includes replacing A/C unit including ducts, drywall/insulation, replacing hot water heater, rewiring electrical, replacing windows and doors. Issued Sept. 21.
COMMERCIAL: SPECIAL FOUNDATION
The Grove Boulevard 10310: $1,300,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 40,750. New 40,750 foundation only for future hospital building; foundation appearing to include two sections C and D of hospital wing. Issued Sept. 25.
DEMOLITION
2553 Lobelia Avenue 2551: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Single family residence to be demolished. Issued Sept. 21.
Arbutus Avenue 2753: Owner: Paul Dysart. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single family residential. Issued Sept. 21.
Arbutus Avenue 2754: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. One-story single family residence to be demolished. Issued Sept. 21.
Carney Road 1056, Zachary: Owner: Toni Guitrau. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a 2-story single family residence, garage, shop, shop, barn, and fence along eastern property line. Issued Sept. 21.
Carney Road 1086, Zachary: Owner: Toni Guitrau. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a 2-story single family residence, metal shop, gazebo and footbridge, barn, and fence along eastern property line. Issued Sept. 21.
Carney Road 1477, Zachary: Owner: Toni Guitrau. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a 2-story single family residence and shop. Issued Sept. 21.
Cedar Avenue 2766: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Single family residence to be demolished. Issued Sept. 21.
Community College Drive 460: Owner: Tanner Strohschein. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one building two-story apartment complex. Issued Sept. 24.
Gail Drive 8944: Owner: Dustin Brandt Mitchell. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story single family residential. Issued Sept. 26.
Lower Zachary Road 7960, Zachary: Owner: Toni Guitrau. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a house trailer. Issued Sept. 21.
Monitor Avenue 17521: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolish commercial building. Issued Sept. 21.
O'Neal Lane 1920: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolish commercial building. Issued Sept. 21.
Old Baker Road 18125, Zachary: Owner: Toni Guitrau. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a 2-story single family residence and barn. Issued Sept. 21.
Old Hammond Highway 14590: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolish commercial building. Issued Sept. 21.
South Fulwar Skipwith Road 16682: Owner: Ryan Schmidt. Total square footage not listed. Demolition a one-story single family residence. Issued Sept. 21.
Seneca Street 1937: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Single family residence to be demolished. Issued Sept. 21.
Sorrel Avenue 2539: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Single family residence to be demolished. Issued Sept. 21.
Tuscarora Street 4057: Owner: Husam and Linda Mahmoud. Total square footage not listed. Demolish single family residence. Issued Sept. 21.
Whispering Oaks Drive 12027, Baker: Owner: Mary Broussard. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single family residence. Issued Sept. 21.
FENCE
East Boyd Drive 222: $55,640, Owner: Philip Smith. Total square footage: 1. This permit is to add an electric gate inside of the first floor of a 6-level parking garage. The parking garage is attached to a 6-level apartment building. Issued Sept. 25.
Kendalwood Road 24347: $7,000, Owner: Noe Garcia. Total square footage not listed. 6-foot wood fence. Issued Sept. 26.
POOL
Adelia Lane 619: $70,000, Owner: Mike Hogstrom. Total square footage not listed. Gunite swimming pool. Issued Sept. 25.
Chalet Court 5160: $56,225, Owner: Jeffrey Gruner. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Sept. 27.
Memorial Tower Drive 15148: $43,200, Owner: George Plaeger. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Sept. 27.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Mary Ann Place 7951: $78,000, Owner: Tammy Noonan. Total square footage not listed. Enclose existing patio and carport to convert to closet, office and living area. Interior renovations to repair/replace drywall, replace windows, new electrical, relocate plumbing, removal of walls, addition of walls, new HVAC. Issued Sept. 27.
South Pollard Parkway 6044: $100,000, Owner: Ross Dupre. Total square footage: 1,000. New 900-square-foot garage. Issued Sept. 21.
Stanford Avenue 2022: $30,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 224. Addition of a master bath and closets, rewire the entire residence, replace attic air condition unit. Issued Sept. 27.
Tulane Drive 4818: $92,204, Owner: Barret Blondeau. Total square footage not listed. 760-square-foot cover patio addition. Issued Sept. 27.
West Colony Way Place 17755: $90,000, Owner: Nick Richard. Total square footage: 1,175. Addition to an existing residence with MBOA approval. Issued Sept. 26.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Country Club Place 12: $1,302,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,485. Two-story single family residence. Issued Sept. 25.
East Lakeshore Drive 2999: $736,000, Owner: Mike Dalrymple. Total square footage: 5,527. New single family residence. Issued Sept. 27.
Great Tern Avenue 12717: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,573. Residential home. Issued Sept. 24.
Lake Crest View Drive 15376: $1,500,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 10,093. New single family residence. Issued Sept. 24.
Linden View Road 15521: $278,148, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,566. New single family residence. Issued Sept. 26.
Mimosa Street 5026: $470,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,781. New Single Family Dwelling. Issued Sept. 25.
Mimosa Street 5042: $500,000, Owner: Robert Scheffy. Total square footage: 3,757. New construction of new home. Issued Sept. 27.
Partierre Lane South 1407: $117,078, Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 1,501. New town house residential. Issued Sept. 25.
Partierre Lane S 1413: $111,696, Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 1,432. New town house residential. Issued Sept. 25.
Partierre Lane S 1419: $111,696, Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 1,432. New town house residential. Issued Sept. 25.
Partierre Lane S 1425: $111,696, Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 1,432. New town house residential. Issued Sept. 25.
Partierre Lane S 1431: $117,078, Owner: Art Lancaster. Total square footage: 1,501. Residential new town house. Issued Sept. 25.
Pebble Beach Drive 19403: $466,128, Owner: Alan Colby. Total square footage: 5,976. New single family residence. Issued Sept. 25.
Pete Maravich Court 2414: $1,343,000, Owner: Tanisha Latino. Total square footage: 8,687. New single family residence. Issued Sept. 25.
Silver Oak Drive 6528: $200,775, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,574. New single family residence. Issued Sept. 27.
Silverbill Lane 514: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,311. Residential home. Issued Sept. 24.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Amite River Road 10947: $37,050, Owner: Wade Schexnaydre. Total square footage: 1,444. Foundation permit to elevate flood damaged residence 15 feet and stairs. Issued Sept. 26.
Annette Street 5238: $7,500, Owner: Shelisa Joseph. Total square footage not listed. Replace all drywall and electrical, replace all plumbing fixtures, heating and cooling by window units, replace damaged ceiling joists and rafters above bedroom 3 and bathroom. Issued Sept. 26.
Benson Drive 5991: $9,627.41, Owner: Sandy Lamotte. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Sept. 21.
Catalina Avenue 11915: $85,000, Owner: Roland Houston. Total square footage not listed. 2016 flood-damaged home. Issued Sept. 26.
Catalina Avenue 12316: $44,233.64, Owner: Sharon Molden. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Sept. 25.
Conrad Drive 3708: $34,160.21, Owner: Lucille Armstrong. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Sept. 21.
El Scott Avenue 9853: $19,500, Owner: Leroy Davenport. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded duplex 1125 square footage. Issued Sept. 26.
El Scott Avenue 9855: $19,500, Owner: Leroy Davenport. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded duplex 1125 square footage. Issued Sept. 26.
Elmbridge Avenue 14456: $15,000, Owner: Lori Brown. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Issued Sept. 26.
Evangeline Street 4652: $4,000, Owner: JJ Baker. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair fire-damaged residence. Issued Sept. 26.
Fairhaven Avenue 12627: $19,245.91, Owner: Caroline Brock. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Sept. 26.
Garnet Drive 2933: $14,444.96, Owner: Vera Blakes. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Sept. 21.
Grayson Avenue 7852: $40,000, Owner: Mary Alice Grayson. Total square footage not listed. Remodel flooded house. Issued Sept. 21.
Juban Avenue 3463: $31,158, Owner: Bonnie Walker. Total square footage not listed. Issued Sept. 21.
Kirkley Place W 362: $25,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Fire damage. Issued Sept. 21.
Maple Drive 4216: $17,701.08, Owner: Burnell Nettles. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore La. Issued Sept. 24.
Marilyn Drive 569: $5,413, Owner: Steven Kohls. Total square footage not listed. General remodel to replace six windows. Issued Sept. 25.
Melpomene Drive 7212, Baker: $37,930, Owner: Michael Jones. Total square footage: 1,700. Flood damage renovation. Issued Sept. 26.
Menlo Drive 7905: $39,000, Owner: Helen Fricke. Total square footage not listed. Remodel of an existing rath- removing shower — replacing existing Jacuzzi tub with new shower. Issued Sept. 25.
Oak Bend Drive 10718: $3,660, Owner: Richard Magee. Total square footage: 1. Window replacement. Install four vinyl replacement windows, same size. Issued Sept. 21.
South Afton Parkway 5633: $10,000, Owner: Bryan Engle. Total square footage not listed. Remodel of the hall closets into a new master closet, framed in existing doors, framed in a new door, repaired floor in kitchen, new gas line for island, new kitchen cabinets, moved toilet in master bath and added an additional sink, whole house rewire. Issued Sept. 27.
S Amite Drive 16431: $14,700, Owner: Gerson Deras. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Sept. 24.
Shelley Street 4032: $9,500, Owner: Liz Hayes-Roberson. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house 800 square footage. Issued Sept. 24.
Tracy Avenue 9146: $17,400, Owner: Jeny Hua. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued Sept. 26.
Tracy Avenue 9148: $17,400, Owner: Jeny Hua. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued Sept. 26.