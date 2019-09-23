The Runnels Sr. Beta Club is teaming up with local firefighter and Bahamian native Jehu Poitier to help collect and box up supplies destined for Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas.
The Sr. Beta members are holding a drive at Runnels through Sept. 30 to collect nonperishable supplies to add to the citywide relief drive organized by Poitier.
On Sept. 23, club members also joined Mr. Poitier and other volunteers to help sort and box items he has received from the community drive. Coordinating the Runnels volunteers was Sr. Beta treasurer Jacob Schmidt, a 10th grader. Pitching in were high school students Omar Badawi, Mira Badawi, Thomas Betancur, Lunn Hitchcock, Jacob Tate and Fatima Ahmad.
Donations of nonperishable items may be made at Runnels, 17522 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road, through Sept. 30. Collection bins are located in junior and senior high English classrooms and the Elementary Office. Requested items include bottled water, canned soups, noodles, crackers, peanut butter, baby supplies and clothing, bedding, detergent, rain gear, heavy work gloves, flashlights, batteries, individual packages of wipes, paper towels, and tissues.
Schmidt and his family are already deeply involved in this effort. “Jacob has been looking for a way to help people in the Bahamas,” said his mom, Christy Schmidt. “Like so many others, we were flooded in 2016, so we understand what they’re going through. If we have the means to help out, even in a small way, it means the world to us.”
Jacob’s grandfather, Gene Jenkins, and his church also provided a helping hand. Jenkins, who serves on the Mission Committee at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church, shared the news about the relief effort at Runnels with his fellow committee members, and they voted to make a donation of $1,200 to the drive. The money will be used to purchase relief supplies to add to the collection.