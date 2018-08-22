Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Aug. 10-16:
70802
Building fire
4800 block of Osborne Avenue. Unintentional. Aug. 12.
Power line down
3500 block of Mission Drive. Aug. 14.
70806
Hazardous condition, Other
1200 block of Centerpointe Drive. Aug. 13.
8400 block of Cumberland Place. Aug. 16.
Passenger vehicle fire
13000 block of Florida Boulevard. Property loss: $4,000. Intentional. Aug. 10.
800 block of West Interstate 10. Property loss: $8,000. Contents loss: $200. Failure of equipment or heat source. Aug. 11.
70809
Lightning strike (no fire)
1500 block of Kenilworth Parkway. Aug. 15.