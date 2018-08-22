Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Aug. 10-16:

70802

Building fire

4800 block of Osborne Avenue. Unintentional. Aug. 12.

Power line down

3500 block of Mission Drive. Aug. 14.

70806

Hazardous condition, Other

1200 block of Centerpointe Drive. Aug. 13.

8400 block of Cumberland Place. Aug. 16.

Passenger vehicle fire

13000 block of Florida Boulevard. Property loss: $4,000. Intentional. Aug. 10.

800 block of West Interstate 10. Property loss: $8,000. Contents loss: $200. Failure of equipment or heat source. Aug. 11.

70809

Lightning strike (no fire)

1500 block of Kenilworth Parkway. Aug. 15.

