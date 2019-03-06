Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area is launching a Memory Bootcamp program for people with mild-to-moderate memory challenges and their primary caregivers.
Program participants will discuss and discover ways to live better lives together by understanding the strengths and abilities still available for persons with memory challenges.
The first Memory Bootcamp program will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area, 3772 North Blvd., Baton Rouge. A light lunch will be served.
The program, developed by the Center for Applied Research in Dementia, involves one three-hour session each month for six months; participants will have an opportunity to continue meeting after the end of the formal program.
During each session, persons with dementia will take part in discussions of challenges facing them, and engaging activities. Memory Bootcamp will provide patients and caregivers with procedures and skill sets so that they can continue to live together and have a good quality of life despite the disabilities associated with dementia.
For more information or to register to participate, contact Julie Knight at (225) 334-7494 or serve2@alzbr.org.