The lives and careers of musicians Joe Falcon and Cleoma Breaux will be the center of attention when the Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana meets at 11 a.m. April 6 at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Falcon and Breaux made the first Cajun commercial recording in 1928.
The presentation will be given by Wade Falcon, vice president of the society. He will cover their family's origins as well as describe their life and times. There will be pictures and sound clips.
For information about the Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana, visit canaryislanders.org or email president@canaryislanders.org.