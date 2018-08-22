McMains Children’s Developmental Center has granted its 152nd adapted bike through its Wheels to Succeed program to Emily Thompson, a senior at Dutchtown High School.
Thompson, 17, is a daughter of Scott and Stephanie Thompson, of Prairieville.
Thompson has been waiting for her own bike for years, so her family was elated when they got the call notifying them that her time had come.
Stephanie Thompson explained, “Emily loves to be around the other kids in the neighborhood. Kinley, Emily’s sister, and the rest of the neighborhood kids are always on their bikes, flickers, and scooters, but Emily always had to sit out because she did not have a bike to accommodate her special needs.”
McMains Children's Developmental Center is a nonprofit, outpatient, pediatric therapy center for children with disabilities and developmental delays, a news release said. Each bike granted through Wheels to Succeed is adapted and customized to each recipient, costing anywhere from $600 to $6,000 for a brand-new bike.
Thompson's adapted bike has rear steering and a handle in the back, so she can get help with steering when needed. The seat is raised to help her feet align with the pedals, and the handlebars are also elevated.
Wheels to Succeed is funded through ongoing donations, and Emily’s peers are the latest philanthropists to join the roster of program supporters. The neighborhood came together to raise money for Wheels to Succeed by hosting a lemonade stand this summer. The stand earned $650, and earned an additional $500 in a matching grant from Nextdoor.com. Also, the children challenged themselves to ride 100 miles each before the summer ended to raise awareness.
When Thompson found out she was getting a bike, her first words were, “Oh yay! I get to ride bike miles now, too." Thompson watched her friends work toward these awesome accomplishments and was so proud, but she longed to join in on the fun.
Since receiving her bike, Thompson has started on a cycling goal of her own and hopes to complete 50 miles in the coming months. “Seeing Emily be able to join in everyday activities with her friends with no limitations is a dream come true for our family. This bike is proving that anything is possible," her mother said.
Wheels to Succeed, a signature program of McMains Children’s Developmental Center, was founded in 2007 by physical therapist Ashley Leach and her husband, Darron, the release said. Due to the No Such Thing As Impossible bike-ride fundraiser, which was founded by late business owner and philanthropist Jairo Alvarez, the center is able to grant many bikes throughout the year to children across South Louisiana. The Leaches and Alvarez shared a love of cycling and had a vision of all children knowing the joy of riding a bike, including children with physical disabilities.
“Being able to provide children with physical exercise in a fun environment is such a wonderful part of my life. Riding a bike is a rite of passage for all children,” said Sebastian Alvarez, who is carrying on his father’s legacy with the No Such Thing As Impossible bike ride and is also a member of the center’s board of directors.
For information, visit www.mcmainscdc.org/WheelstoSucceed or call (225) 923-3420.