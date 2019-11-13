BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo is accepting submissions through Nov. 29 for its Art Gone Wild art contest. Artists of all ages and experience levels are invited to paint or draw the zoo animals that inspire them most and submit their work for judging by visitors Dec. 13 and 14 during the ZooLights event.
Entries for Art Gone Wild are free, but submissions are limited to one per person. Artwork entered must be two-dimensional and drawn or painted entirely by hand. Submission categories are:
- Alligator, children up to second grade
- Eagle, children in grades three through six
- Giraffe, children in grades seven through 12
- Tiger, all adults.
Submissions can be dropped off at the zoo, 3601 Thomas Road, or at BREC, 6201 Florida Blvd.
For full Art Gone Wild details, visit brzoo.org/events/special/art-gone-wild.