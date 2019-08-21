The American Cancer Society has awarded a $5,000 transportation grant to the Mary Bird Perkins — Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center to help patients get to and from facilities.
American Cancer Society grants are available in select communities through an application process and focus on addressing unmet transportation needs of cancer patients, particularly vulnerable populations experiencing an unequal burden of cancer.
“Disparities predominantly arise from inequities in work, wealth, income, education, housing and overall standard of living, as well as social barriers to high-quality cancer prevention, early detection and treatment services,” said Lexie Grush, American Cancer Society program manager. “The Society collaborates with community health partners to reach individuals in areas with higher burdens of cancer and limited or no access to transportation, because even the best treatment can’t work if a patient can’t get there.”
For additional information about the American Cancer Society, call (800) 227-2345 or visit cancer.org.