Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge has added expertise in cancers of the female reproductive system with the selection of Dr. Anthony Evans as the medical director of gynecologic oncology at the Breast & GYN Cancer Pavilion.
Evans is one of only nine GYN oncologists practicing in Louisiana and the only full-time Baton Rouge-based GYN oncologist, according to a news release.
Evans grew up in Georgia, where he received his medical degree and a Ph.D. in endocrinology from Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. He also earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in chemistry from Emory University in Atlanta. He completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology and a fellowship in gynecologic oncology from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.
Board Certified in obstetrics and gynecology and gynecologic oncology, he most recently practiced in Wisconsin at Marshfield Medical Center. Evans embraces the use of robotics-assisted and other minimally invasive surgery methods that speed recovery and lessen downtime and is a leader in radical and complex gynecologic surgeries, the release said. He is also active in the latest cancer clinical trials.