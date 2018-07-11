The St. George Fire Department welcomed 18 new firefighters during graduation and swearing ceremonies June 30 at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
The graduates of St. George Fire Department Fire Academy Class 11 were Matthew Adams, Jason Alexander, Adam Alleman, Alyssa Arn, Collin Blanchard, Ian Braun, Seth Dreux, Zack Emick, Ronald Hughes, Kurt Landry, Lyle Lejeune, Collin Loyacono, Armand Pitre, Joshua Stafford, Melvin Taylor, Blake Thompson, Alex West and Robert Wicker.
The department’s Honor Guard presented the colors, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and firefighter/operator Margaret Kling’s performance of the national anthem.
Deacon Don Musso, of Most Blessed Sacrament, delivered the invocation and Sheriff Sid Gautreaux gave the keynote address. Gautreaux mentioned the friendly rivalry between fire and police departments and noted the rivalry disappears when it comes to public service.
Training Officer Matt Ard presented class awards to Taylor for Most Improved, Alexander for Best All Around, Arn for EMT Valedictorian and Thompson for Firefighting Valedictorian.
Fire Cadet Ronald Hughes delivered the academy address.
All graduates were handed their badge, pinned to their uniform by a family member or other special person of their choice. Two firefighters had their badges pinned by their young children with help from their spouse. Gautreau then presented each graduate with their diploma and certification.
Fire Chief Gerard Tarleton administered the oath of office, after which the graduates were welcomed into the department with a standing ovation.
The ceremonies ended with a benediction given by the department’s chaplain, the Rev. Ken Spivey, of Healing Place Church.