Evan Beoubay, a sophomore at Runnels High School, has been chosen to participate in the 2019 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall.
He will play the clarinet at the famous concert hall in New York on Feb. 10 as a member of the Honors Band.
Beoubay, the son of Brett and Leigh Beoubay, is the sixth Runnels student to be selected for the Carnegie Hall program.
Beoubay’s interest in playing the clarinet took off when he decided to take band as an elective in the fourth grade at Runnels. He’s been a member of the Runnels Band ever since, taking the class as part of his daily school schedule. In addition, he has taken private lessons with Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra flutist Jill Swetnam, his band teacher at Runnels, for the past five years. It was she who recommended him for the Carnegie Hall series.
Beoubay said the application process for the Carnegie Hall program required him to write a resume of his musical experience and submit an audition recording. For his audition, he played a required etude and "Rhapsody in Blue" by George Gershwin.
Beoubay has also performed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Honor Band, the District IV Honor Band and the Southeastern Louisiana University Invitational Band.
The Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall, which is open to students in grades nine through 12 from U.S., Canadian and some international schools, brings together accomplished young musicians for several days of rehearsal under guest conductors in preparation for a performance in the world-class venue.