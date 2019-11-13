More than 50 illuminated display sculptures of animals and traditional holiday spectacles will be on display from Nov. 29 through Dec. 30 at the Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road, Baton Rouge.
Every guest presenting a nonperishable food item for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank during the hours of Zoolights will receive a 50 percent discount from the regular admission price. Regular admission prices are: $5 for adults/teens; $4 for senior citizens; $3 for children ages 2-12 and $3 for Friends of the Zoo members.
Zoolights is closed only on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Gates will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The grounds close at 9 p.m.
Special events during Zoolights include:
- Coca-Cola Santa visit — Nov. 29
- Ornament crafting — Nov. 30
- Safari Santa — Dec. 6-7
- Art Gone Wild — Dec. 13-14
- Ornament crafting — Dec. 20-21.