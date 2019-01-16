For the seventh consecutive year, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library System has been presented with the 2018 Library Journal’s America’s Star Libraries Award. The East Baton Rouge Parish Library was the only Louisiana library system to be selected for this honor, according to a news release
Library Director Spencer Watts said the award recognizes the library's success in delivering services, programs and materials to the community.
The Library Journal Index rates U.S. public libraries based on five selected per capita output measures: circulation, library visits, program attendance, public Internet use and circulation of electronic materials. In 2018, 7,361 U.S. public libraries qualified to be rated in the Library Journal Index of Public Library Service. The 2018 Library Journal Index derives from data recently released by the Institute of Museum and Library Services for Fiscal Year 2016.