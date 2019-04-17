The FrogWatch USA Chapter at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo has been named the Louisiana Wildlife Federation's Conservation Organization of the Year for 2018 in the Annual Governor’s State Conservation Achievement Recognition Program conducted by the Louisiana Wildlife Federation.
Frogs and toads play an important role as indicators of an ecosystem’s health, according to a news release. Many populations of amphibians worldwide have experienced decline in past decades. Participating in FrogWatch provides volunteers the chance to provide valuable data that can be used to prevent future declines and to learn more about these fascinating creatures. This form of citizen science enables everyday people to get involved in formal conservation efforts just by committing to listen and learn in their own backyards, the release said.
BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo has been actively participating in this worthwhile effort with its FrogWatch USA chapter since 2016, the news release said. To date, 94 trained volunteers have participated in this important conservation program, 12 wetland sites have been registered, 515 observations have been recorded, and 283 hours have been volunteered.
FrogWatch USA was created in 1998 by the U.S. Geological Survey as a contributory Public Participation in Scientific Research. In 2009, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums assumed management of FrogWatch USA as part of its long-term commitment to amphibian conservation.