A California man running across the country to his native state of New Hampshire, to raise money for the Firefighter Cancer Support Network, stopped recently at Station 63 of the St. George Fire Department, 7027 Antioch Road.
The stop in Baton Rouge on March 20 was 135 days into through Matty Gregg's 5,075-mile trek through 24 states; he expects it to take 275 days to cross the country. To date, he has raised more than $100,000 for the Firefighter Cancer Support Network, which provides support for firefighters and their families that are diagnosed with cancer and conducts training for firefighters on cancer prevention and awareness, at no cost.
During his stop on Antioch Road, Gregg found a familiar face: Lt. Steven Wild, who was his race partner from the World’s Toughest Mudder competition. He also met with firefighter/operator Cody Gateley, assistant director for FCSN in Louisiana.