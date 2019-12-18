Chad Major, president of the Professional Fire Fighters Association of Louisiana, recently presented a check for $10,000 and pledged a total of $30,000 over three years to the American Heart Association-Capitol Area.
The donation will help to implement CPR in Schools Training Kits throughout the greater Baton Rouge community, according to a news release. Kerin Spears, vice president of Greater Louisiana area for the American Heart Association, and her Capital Area team received the donation.
About 80% of cardiac arrests that occur outside a hospital happen at home, the release said. And about 89% of those victims don’t survive because, often, people around them don’t step in to perform CPR. These community members will recognize cardiac arrest and perform lifesaving CPR, in most cases saving the life of a family member.
The CPR in Schools Training Kit empowers students to learn the core skills of CPR in under 30 minutes, the release said. The kit contains everything needed to learn CPR, AED skills and choking relief in school classroom settings. The easy-to-use kit is designed specifically for the needs of school educators, and is portable, allowing for easy movement from classroom to classroom and easy storage.
The AHA Capital Area also has CPR Anytime Kits available for companies or other organizations looking for a way to donate and save lives in our community. CPR and First Aid Anywhere Training Kit is designed to meet the needs of workplaces, community organizations and universities and can be facilitated by anyone, anytime, anywhere. The kit contains everything needed to train 10 to 20 people at once in the lifesaving skills of CPR and first aid. If you are interested in donating one of these lifesaving kits, contact the Baton Rouge office at (225) 248-7700.