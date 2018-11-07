The LSMSA Foundation presented its Wingspan Awards for Dedication to two top supporters of the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts during its 1983 Society celebration Oct. 20 in Lafayette.
This year’s recipients were Michael Robertson, of New York City, and Gueydon Thurber, of Horseshoe Bay, Texas.
Robertson joined the LSMSA Foundation’s board of trustees in 2006, when the organization had no professional staff, a bare-bones budget and no structure. Drawing on his background in nonprofit organizations and board management, Robertson helped craft the policies that are the bedrock of foundation operations. Robertson's award was presented by Pat Widhalm, former executive director of LSMSA and a past Wingspan Award recipient.
The grandparent of four LSMSA alumni, Thurber helped establish the foundation’s only endowment, the Student Enrichment Fund, which helps fulfill the pledge that no qualified student should be denied an opportunity at LSMSA because of financial need. Thurber’s award was presented by three of her grandchildren, all graduates of LSMSA: Rex New ‘05, Jackie New Fletcher ‘08, and Nellie New ‘12.
Previous recipients of the Wingspan Award include Tesia Campbell ’97, Dewey Scandurro ’86, Christie Weeks, Ryan Farr ’90, Mary Green, Nolan Huguet ’91, Pat and Betsy Widhalm, Art and Sharon Williams, and Barbara Bourgoyne ‘88.
The 1983 Society celebrates and recognizes the most loyal and committed supporters of LSMSA, a state residential high school in Natchitoches. Annual contributions of $1,983 or more qualify an individual or organization for membership.