In the regional social studies fair, four students from St. Jean Vianney School in Baton Rouge placed second, advancing to the state social studies fair, which will be in Lake Charles on March 1.
Ella Courtney placed in the individual Louisiana history category with "August 29, 2005: The Day That Changed New Orleans."
Kristian Wilson placed in the individual geography category with "Rain! Rain! Go Away! Come again another day," dealing with the Amazon rainforest.
Audrey Thomas and Callie Suadi placed in the group history category with "How Do You Spell Chikin?"