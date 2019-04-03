Students at Most Blessed Sacrament School in Baton Rouge have been putting the lessons they have learned through the Junior Achievement curriculum to work by teaming up to create Italian and Mexican restaurants in Rebecca Daigle's and Rebecca Miller's fourth grade classes.
Students developed résumés with references and applied for jobs in the restaurants, which will open to parents April 10-11.
"In JA, students learn about the qualities of an entrepreneur, terms like profit, revenue, loss and distribution," Rebecca Daigle said. "The students have been so excited and completely engaged. All the students have a job in the restaurant, and their family members will be the guests. We will serve real food and use real money, so it is a lifelike simulation of entrepreneurship."
To learn more about Junior Achievement programs or to volunteer, visit jabatonrouge.com or call (225) 928-7008.