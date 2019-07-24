Mid City Gras selling tickets for Brawl on the Beach
Adult dance crews will raise money for charities of their choice during the Mid City Gras Brawl on the Beach at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Varsity Theater, 3353 Highland Road, Baton Rouge.
The event will also feature the unveiling of details of the 2020 Mid City Gras parade.
The six dance crews participating in the Brawl on the Beach will be:
- Baton Rouge BeignYAYS, to benefit the Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response Center
- Dazzling Divas of Essence, to benefit Susan G. Komen
- Golden Guys, to benefit Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital
- Mystic Vixens, to benefit the Northshore Humane Society
- Prancing Babycakes, to benefit Girls on the Run South Louisiana
- Satin Dolls N Heels, to benefit the New Orleans East Black & Gold Hearts mentoring organization.
Attendees can show support for their favorite dance team or cause by making a donation. The team that raises the most money for its cause will be awarded a trophy. Handmade awards will also be presented to outstanding individual dancers.
Tickets for the event are $50 for a VIP package, which includes admission to a party with the dancers before the competition, free food and a gift bag. Standard tickets are $25.
To buy a ticket or make a donation, visit www.CrowdRise.com. Updates on Brawl on the Beach will be posted at www.facebook.com/MidCityGras.
'Sweet Georgia Brown' opens
Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's "Sweet Georgia Brown," opening July 25 in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building on Dalrymple Drive. Tickets are $30; $25, children and students with valid ID; and $20, groups of 10 or more with advance purchase. Call (225) 588-7576 or visit newventuretheatre.org.
Shakespeare fellowship sets deadline
The deadline for the Shakespeare Oxford Fellowship national "Who Wrote Shakespeare?" video contest is July 31. Entries will be accepted from contestants across the U.S. and five different countries. First-place prize is $1,000. Second place receives $500, and third place receives $250. For more information, visit shakespeareoxfordfellowship.org/sof-video-contest/.