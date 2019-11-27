Sacred Heart of Jesus School first graders carved pumpkins, including the yellow squash at right, which they dubbed Candy Corn, during their Oct. 29 playdate with school Principal Cecilia Methvin. In front is Brooklyn Nelson. In the second row are Jayla Cormier, Mary Alice Boudreaux, Mariette Barner, Ethan Coates, Kaiden Monroe, Skye Canyon, Jace Leggio, Clarke Volland, Harley Schwartz, Kendall Schwartz, Brooklyn Schwartz, Quinn Bland, Ellis O’Brien. In the third row are Kyle Daniels, Mason Fontenot and Benson Gustin. Seated on the bench in back are Madeline Baker, Everett Hill, Ronan Geismar, Langston Landry, William Henderson and Principal Cecilia Methvin.