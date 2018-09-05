Savannah Thibodeaux, a Baton Rouge native with a bachelor's degree in theater from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, has been chosen as a member of the Associate Company of Playhouse on the Square, a resident professional theater company in Memphis, Tennessee.
The Associate Company is an internship program that began in 1981. It includes 16 young college graduates hired to assist in all phases of production for Circuit Playhouse, Inc. The program was begun to enable emerging theater artists to explore every avenue of the profession and apply their education in the real world. Thibodeaux will serve as production stage manager for The Circuit Playhouse this season.
Thibodeaux's stage management credits include managing productions of "Rent," "9 to 5," "Les Liaisons Dangereuses" and "Tarzan."