GONZALES — Hundreds of young people from across Louisiana were named state champions during the 85th annual LSU Agricultural Center Livestock Show held Feb. 8-15 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
To qualify for the state show, competitors first had to participate in parish and district livestock shows. At the state show, 1,900 youths exhibited 2,060 breeding animals, 1,261 market animals, 883 exhibition birds and 149 pens of broilers, according to the AgCenter Livestock Show manager Dwayne Nunez.
Judges at the LSU AgCenter Livestock Show determined state champions in various breeds of beef and dairy cattle, goats, hogs, poultry and sheep.
Supreme Champion animals were selected in all six breeding species: beef cattle, dairy, poultry, sheep, goats and swine. Area winners include:
Supreme Champion Beef Bull: Morgan Thompson, East Baton Rouge Parish 4-H
Supreme Champion Dairy: Wyatt Null, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H
Supreme Champion Meat Goat Buck: Ali Causey, East Ascension FFA
Supreme Champion Meat Goat Doe: Ali Causey, East Ascension FFA
Following is a list of East Baton Rouge Parish and Zachary winners in various livestock categories:
Breeding Beef
Champion Non-Brahman Influence Bull: Morgan Thompson, East Baton Rouge Parish 4-H
Champion and Champion Louisiana-bred Hereford Bull: Morgan Thompson, East Baton Rouge Parish 4-H
Champion Hereford Heifer: Morgan Thompson, East Baton Rouge Parish 4-H
Champion and Champion Louisiana-bred Santa Gertrudis Heifer: Caiden McDowell, East Baton Rouge Parish 4-H