Greg Rando, of St. Bernard, recently was appointed president of Brother Martin High School in New Orleans.
Rando is a 1977 graduate of the school. He previously was executive vice president and president of the St. Aloysius Century Foundation for the 2017-18 school year. Prior to 2017, he served 11 years as principal and assistant to the president, a news release said.
Rando holds a bachelor of music education degree from Loyola University and a master’s degree in Catholic school secondary administration from the University of San Francisco.