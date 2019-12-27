Episcopal School of Baton Rouge has presented Newton Distinguished Faculty Awards to Middle School French teacher Beth Lemoine, Lower School religion teacher Laura Portwood, and Upper School history teacher Billy Pritchard.
This year’s honorees were recognized by Patty and Carl Newton, Head of School Hugh McIntosh and members of the Administrative Council on Dec. 12.
Patty and Carl Newton established the Newton Distinguished Faculty Award seven years ago because of their belief that excellent teachers make a tremendous difference in the lives of students, according to a news release. Each year, three Newton Distinguished Faculty recipients are selected and awarded a stipend in support of their continued professional development.
Past recipients of the Newton Distinguished Faculty Award are:
- 2018-19: Martha Guarisco, Rebecca Kuhn and Christy Talbot
- 2017-18: Cory Lemoine, Joan Moroney and Julie Weaver
- 2016-17: Karin deGravelles, Sara Fenske and Sergio Ramos
- 2015-16: Stephen Anderson, Vincent Hoang and Kate Trepagnier
- 2014-15: Kealy Duke, Scott Engholm and Sarah Pulliam
- 2013-14: Victoria Alvarez, Angie Edwards and Kathy Morden.