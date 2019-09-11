Louisiana Master Gardener Nancy Kora will give a presentation on fall color in the garden at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The talk will be followed at 7:30 p.m. by a presentation on plants that attract birds and other wildlife by Louisiana Master Gardener Bob Dillemuth.
The free presentations are part of the Library Series of the East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association. A talk on trees and growing citrus and blueberries will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road; and on Louisiana super plants and growing citrus and blueberries at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Central Regional Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road.
For information on programs of the East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association, visit ebrmg.com.