Nearly 2,000 ExxonMobil employees, retirees and friends feasted on jambalaya created by 40 employee cooking teams during the ExxonMobil Jambalaya Cook-Off on Nov. 8. Each team cooked about 30 pounds of meat and 15 pounds of rice to produce almost 2,000 pounds of jambalaya.
The Jambalaya Cook-Off closed out ExxonMobil's 2019 fundraising campaign for the Capital Area United Way. Last year, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge’s combined employee, retiree and corporate giving to the CAUW totaled $1.1 million, or 16% of the organization’s total budget.
Members of the first-place team are Jerry Blouin, Marcus Clark, Chuck Kilpatrick and Sarah Loh. Members of the second-place team are Kurt Ardoin and John Michael Bordelon. Members of the third-place team are Robert Berg, Ken Holmes, Doug Melancon and Lynn Soileau. The People's Choice Award went to the team of Sara Decuir, Tamara Roybiskie, Chandra Stacie and Ieisha Thomas. The first- and second-place winners will represent ExxonMobil in the 2020 CAUW citywide Jambalaya Jam.
Celebrity judges for the Jambalaya Cook-Off included:
- Pam Bordelon, The Advocate
- Louis Dardar, Tony’s Seafood
- Carl Dillion, Urban Restoration Enhancement Corporation
- Dustin Felton, Rice and Roux
- Cate Heroman, author and education consultant
- Paul Miladenka, Cou-Yon’s
- Clay Rives, U.S. Fire Marshall
- Kathleen Sarsfield, Foundation for East Baton Rouge Parish school system
- Keller Watts, WBRZ.