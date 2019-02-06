The winners of the DARE essay contest that marked the end of the 18-week Drug Abuse Resistance Education program at Runnels Elementary School are fifth-graders Alex Griffin, Henry Frederic and Lexie Matens.
The winners' names were announced during a graduation ceremony Jan. 14 in the Gladys Hague Runnels Theatre. In their essays, the students reflected on how they had used the DARE decision-making model in their lives and what they had learned from the course. After reading their prize-winning essays, the winners were presented with award certificates and “Best Essay” pins by Capt. Randy Aguillard, of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, who has been the DARE instructor at Runnels for 24 years.