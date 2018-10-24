An animated adventure film inspired by the Mexican Day of the Dead holiday will be screened at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, in the outdoor plaza at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
Costumes are encouraged for the free screening of "Coco," as are lawn chairs or blankets. The film also will be shown in the large meeting room, for those who prefer an air-conditioned option. Vendors and food trucks will be on-site for the purchase of refreshments.
The movie tells the story of 12-year-old Miguel, an aspiring musician whose family has had a ban on music for generations. On his journey to follow his dreams, he enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer.
For more information about the free movie night, call (225) 231-3750.