Sacred_Heart_Crawford_spotlight

The eighth-grade class at Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Baton Rouge includes, front row from left, Aubrey Romero, Natalie Feduccia, Leslie Stevens, Christian Francis, Tylen Daniels, Merrel Porche and Luke Broussard. In the second row are Jack McKay, Gabriela Journée, Jasmine Doucet, and Kayla Dowden. In the third row are Charles Tramonte, Bennett Barber, Ann Claire Harris, Jude Michael Robert, Faith Pinkney and Peter Mascari. In the fourth row are Preston Stoeckle, Ethan Hunter, Reagan Chapman, Emma Graves, Alyssa Keowen and Carter Schmitt. In the fifth row are Beth Crawford, homeroom teacher; Alana Simon; Connor Green; and William Creech.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

This week's Spotlight Classroom features Beth Crawford's eighth-grade class at Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Baton Rouge. The students were asked:

What are you looking forward to in your eighth-grade year at Sacred Heart of Jesus School?

BENNETT BARBER: I’m looking forward to the fun day that we get at the end of the year.

LUKE BROUSSARD: I’m looking forward to the eighth-grade field trip.

REAGAN CHAPMAN: I’m looking forward to our eighth-grade trip and our promotion Mass.

WILLIAM CREECH: I am just very glad to be at this great school and am looking forward to everything about the school year.

TYLEN DANIELS: What I’m most looking forward to is the eighth-grade trip.

JASMINE DOUCET: I’m looking forward to doing activities with our second-grade buddies and going on the eighth-grade trip.

KAYLA DOWDEN: I’m most looking forward to handing the roses to our grandparents on Grandparents Day.

NATALIE FEDUCCIA: I’m looking forward to the special privileges eighth-graders get to have. This year we even have our own sweatshirts.

CHRISTIAN FRANCIS: I’m looking forward to going on the eighth-grade field trip and getting more privileges.

EMMA GRAVES: I’m looking forward to the eighth-grade Final Walk.

CONNOR GREEN: I am looking forward to the eighth-grade trip.

ANN CLAIRE HARRIS: I am looking forward to all of the fun privileges and trips we can go on as eighth-graders.

ETHAN HUNTER: This year I am looking forward to going on the eighth-grade field trip.

GABRILEA JOURNÉE: I am looking forward to our class trip. I think it will be a fun chance to hang out with my friends.

ALYSSA KEOWEN: This year I am most looking forward to having our second-grade buddies.

PETER MASCARI: I’m looking forward to the eighth-grade vs. teachers volleyball game and the lip sync battle with the teachers.

JACK McKAY: I’m looking forward to the eighth-grade vs. teachers volleyball game and eighth-grade trip.

FAITH PINKNEY: I am most looking forward to performing and dancing at Grandparents Day.

MERREL PORCHE: I’m looking forward to going on the eighth-grade trip at the end of the school year.

JUDE MICHAEL ROBERT: I’m happy to be able to lead, help, and serve our Sacred Heart community and to be with my friends and enjoy all of the eighth-grade honors and treats.

AUBREY ROMERO: I’m looking forward to Fall Fest.

CARTER SCHMITT: I am excited about the big eighth-grade field trip that no other grade gets.

ALANA SIMON: I am looking forward to doing all the fun things that only eighth-graders get to do.

LESLIE STEVENS: I’m looking forward to our eighth-grade trip at the end of the year.

PRESTON STOECKLE: I’m looking forward to all the things eighth-graders do at Fall Fest!

CHARLES TRAMONTE: I’m excited about the lip sync battle vs. the teachers!

NOAH WIESER: I’m looking forward to having fun.

Tags

View comments