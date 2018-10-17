This week's Spotlight Classroom features Beth Crawford's eighth-grade class at Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Baton Rouge. The students were asked:
What are you looking forward to in your eighth-grade year at Sacred Heart of Jesus School?
BENNETT BARBER: I’m looking forward to the fun day that we get at the end of the year.
LUKE BROUSSARD: I’m looking forward to the eighth-grade field trip.
REAGAN CHAPMAN: I’m looking forward to our eighth-grade trip and our promotion Mass.
WILLIAM CREECH: I am just very glad to be at this great school and am looking forward to everything about the school year.
TYLEN DANIELS: What I’m most looking forward to is the eighth-grade trip.
JASMINE DOUCET: I’m looking forward to doing activities with our second-grade buddies and going on the eighth-grade trip.
KAYLA DOWDEN: I’m most looking forward to handing the roses to our grandparents on Grandparents Day.
NATALIE FEDUCCIA: I’m looking forward to the special privileges eighth-graders get to have. This year we even have our own sweatshirts.
CHRISTIAN FRANCIS: I’m looking forward to going on the eighth-grade field trip and getting more privileges.
EMMA GRAVES: I’m looking forward to the eighth-grade Final Walk.
CONNOR GREEN: I am looking forward to the eighth-grade trip.
ANN CLAIRE HARRIS: I am looking forward to all of the fun privileges and trips we can go on as eighth-graders.
ETHAN HUNTER: This year I am looking forward to going on the eighth-grade field trip.
GABRILEA JOURNÉE: I am looking forward to our class trip. I think it will be a fun chance to hang out with my friends.
ALYSSA KEOWEN: This year I am most looking forward to having our second-grade buddies.
PETER MASCARI: I’m looking forward to the eighth-grade vs. teachers volleyball game and the lip sync battle with the teachers.
JACK McKAY: I’m looking forward to the eighth-grade vs. teachers volleyball game and eighth-grade trip.
FAITH PINKNEY: I am most looking forward to performing and dancing at Grandparents Day.
MERREL PORCHE: I’m looking forward to going on the eighth-grade trip at the end of the school year.
JUDE MICHAEL ROBERT: I’m happy to be able to lead, help, and serve our Sacred Heart community and to be with my friends and enjoy all of the eighth-grade honors and treats.
AUBREY ROMERO: I’m looking forward to Fall Fest.
CARTER SCHMITT: I am excited about the big eighth-grade field trip that no other grade gets.
ALANA SIMON: I am looking forward to doing all the fun things that only eighth-graders get to do.
LESLIE STEVENS: I’m looking forward to our eighth-grade trip at the end of the year.
PRESTON STOECKLE: I’m looking forward to all the things eighth-graders do at Fall Fest!
CHARLES TRAMONTE: I’m excited about the lip sync battle vs. the teachers!
NOAH WIESER: I’m looking forward to having fun.