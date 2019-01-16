An introductory backpacking course for ages 12 and up is a 2019 addition to the spring lineup of BREC Outdoor Adventure programs. The class will meet from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 19, at Hooper Road Park, 6261 Guynell Drive, Baton Rouge, with the overnight trip starting at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Kisatchie National Forest, southwest of Alexandria.
Spring BREC Outdoor Adventure programs also include:
- Sunset Paddle kayaking for ages 12 and up, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 3 and again on April 25 on University Lakes at Milford Wampold Memorial Park, 901 Stanford Ave., Baton Rouge. Costs for paddling programs range from $10 to $15.
- Paddle Up 2 novice kayaking course for ages 8 and older from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 27 at Greenwood Community Park, 13350 La. 19, Baker. The course will be repeated from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 10 at Milford Wampold Memorial Park, 901 Stanford Ave., Baton Rouge. Costs for paddling programs range from $10 to $15.
- Paddle Up 3 intermediate kayaking course for ages 8 and older from 7:30 a.m. to noon April 28 at the Highland Road Boat Launch, 14024 Highland Road, Baton Rouge. Costs for paddling programs range from $10 to $15.
- Guardian and Me archery program, a partner class teaching the basics of archery for ages 8 and older, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Womack Park-Upperdeck batting cages, 6201 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge. The cost is $20 per pair.
- Senior Spokes biking program for ages 55 and up from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Feb. 1 at Forest Community Park, 13900 S. Harrell's Ferry Road, Baton Rouge. Senior Spokes is free for those who bring their own bicycles, with a $5 fee for those who wish to rent a bike or trike. The program will be repeated at 9 a.m. March 1 at Perkins Road Community Park, 7122 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, and at 9 a.m. April 5 at Zachary Community Park, 20055 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary.
For more information or to reserve a space in these programs, call the BREC main office at (225) 272-9200, email outdooradventure@brec.org or visit webtrac.brec.org.