The Grocery Manufacturers Representatives Association has awarded scholarships to four students who are employees of Associated Grocers member stores.
The scholarship recipients will get $1,000 the first year ($500 per semester), and then $3,000 for each of the following 3 years ($1,500 per semester) that they remain working within an Associated Grocers member store.
The scholarship recipients are:
- Brad Colligan, who works at Janise’s Supermarket in Sunset, in St. Landry Parish. He graduated from Beau Chene High School and is attending South Louisiana Community College/University of Louisiana at Lafayette, majoring in industrial technologies.
- Deventria Curtis, who works at Calvin’s Bocage in Baton Rouge. She is a graduate of Baton Rouge Magnet High and is attending LSU, majoring in marketing and entrepreneurship.
- Britney Lee, who works at Oak Point Fresh Market in Greenwell Springs. She graduated from Lee Magnet High School and is attending Southern University, studying biology in preparation for medical school.
- Diyon Woods, who works at Hi Nabor Supermarket in Baton Rouge. He is a graduate of Capitol High School and is attending Southern University A&M College, where he is majoring in criminal justice.