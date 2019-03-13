St. Aloysius Child Care Center selling fish dinners
A fish fry benefiting the St. Aloysius Child Care Center will be held March 22 in the cafeteria of the school, 4001 Mimosa St., Baton Rouge.
To-go lunch plates are available for $8 by preorder only. A drive-through will be set up, or orders of 10 or more can be delivered.
Dinner plates are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. The dinner drive-through will open at 4 p.m., with eat-in service available in the cafeteria from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lunch and dinner tickets are not interchangeable. For tickets, visit www.sacccfishfry.org.
Free health fair at Belle of Baton Rouge
A free Spring into Good Health community health fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino and Hotel, 103 France St., Baton Rouge.
More than 25 vendors will be on hand in the Belle Atrium, Iberville A, B and C meeting rooms, to offer chair massages; fitness and balance assessments; and blood pressure, body weight and BMI checks. There also will be a mobile mammogram unit and a distracted driver simulator.
For information, call Betty Callegan, of the Belle of Baton Rouge human resources department, at (225) 378-6028.
Outdoor painting event planned
About three dozen artists are expected to participate in an en plein-air painting event March 28-30 at Independence Botanical Gardens, 7950 Independence Blvd., Baton Rouge.
The event is a fundraiser for the Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Foundation, which will hold a sale of the art and public reception from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 30 on the first and second floors of the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
The artists will be in and around the renovated and replanted garden beds, landscaped fountain area, shaded garden paths, seating areas and the pavilion in the botanic area near Independence Boulevard. Iris will be one focal point of the artists, as well as an herb garden, and annual and perennial blooms shaded by the mature trees throughout.
For artists’ prospectus and registration information, contact mtharp6@gmail.com.