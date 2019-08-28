BREC has released its program guide to more than 90 public locations in the East Baton Rouge area.
Three times each year, winter/spring, summer and fall, BREC produces a handy, all-inclusive guide designed to help Baton Rouge residents plan activities, after-school programs and other available amenities provided by BREC for each season.
For the first time in the organization’s history, BREC is distributing the program guide to restaurants, churches, libraries, grocery stores and other local businesses to help patrons find BREC’s information more conveniently. From Curbside Burgers on Government Street to El Agave in Zachary, residents can easily find BREC’s helpful guide on BREC magazine stands or the business’ place for publications, according to a news release.
BREC hopes that distributing the guide outside of its facilities and recreation centers will help patrons easily access all that BREC has to offer and increase facility awareness.
For more information, to get BREC's program guides at a business or to find a program guide, email malena.jezek@brec.org or visit playbook.brec.org.